Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Veronica McDonald, 64. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Kirk Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Clearview Cemetery. Masks are required for the services. (KIRK)

Joliet, Ill.

Mary Jane Merriman, 94, Shady Dale, homemaker, died Dec. 2, 2020. No local services planned. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park I Cemetery, Joliet, Ill. (Flanagan-Watts)

Marietta

Ovelia Maria Perry, 37, Shady Dale, housekeeper, died Dec. 2, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment will be at Simon Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Milburn

Richard Vandevier, 81, Tishomingo, dairy farmer, died Dec. 4, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Condon Grove Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)