Harvey Dearl 'Darrell' Dill

The Daily Ardmoreite

April 4, 1943 to November 24, 2020

Darrell, age 77 years passed from this life, into the loving arms of Jesus, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Cortez, Colo.

Darrell was born in Non, Okla., to Harvey and Cora "Louise" (Moorman) Dill, on April 4, 1943, in a dirt-floor shack. He worked in cotton fields, as a child. He served six memorable years in the U.S. Navy, including the Vietnam War. Later, he became a pipe-insulator.

Darrell loved to travel, fish, and RV camp. He was known for his love of Country Music, especially Merle Haggard, and George Jones. He loved to watch Westerns and play cards.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Louise, three infant sisters, one young brother, Daniel, His sister Brenda, and brothers Howard "Dwight" and Dallas.

He leaves behind a daughter, Christie and husband Hugo Vega, three grandchildren, Zane, Jesse, and Elena of Ignacio, Colo. His love, Mary Jane, of Wickenburg, Ariz., a brother David and wife Brenda, and two sisters Ellie, and Linda and husband Rick, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at Lone Cedar Cemetery, in Mannsville, Okla., (in the Spring). He will be very missed!