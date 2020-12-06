The Daily Ardmoreite

RINGLING — Memorial Services for Mr. Ronald "Gene" Hamilton, 70, of Ringling, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling with Bro. Bill Baker officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

Gene was born on Dec. 15, 1949 in Ardmore, to the late Mr. Gerald Thomas Hamilton and Mrs. Mildred Janice (Green) Hamilton. He departed from this life on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at his home in Ringling.

Gene was raised in Springer, where he graduated from Springer High School in 1968. He married the former Mrs. Glenda Lee Arterburn on June 10, 1973 in Madill. Gene worked for VE Enterprises in Springer where he wired Frac Tanks and later for B&B Trucking. He enjoyed bowling, skating, golfing, fishing and hunting. Gene was of the Baptist faith.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and friends, Helen and Randy Baker.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Glenda of the home; brother-in-law, David Arterburn and wife Rita of Crawley, Texas; special friends, Lyndal VanBuskirk and wife Janet of Ringling, VanBuskirk Family, Mike Kincaid of Tishomingo, and Bill, Brady and Brad Baker; special God children, Jessica Saldana; Phylesha Kincaid, and Tiffany Tilley; siblings, Phyllis Cox and husband Arvin of Sulphur, Steve Hamilton and wife Lynn of Dickson, Tracy McManus and husband Don of Lone Grove and Twyla Patton and husband Jimmy of Dickson; special bosses, Eddie Norman and Walter Batterton; and by a host of other Family and Friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cross Timbers Hospice.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.