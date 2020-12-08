The Daily Ardmoreite

Beverly Kay Higginbotham

Beverly Kay Higginbotham, 61, of Mannsville, Okla., passed away Dec. 4, 2020, at her home in Mannsville. She was born on July 4, 1959, in Madill, Okla., to Jimmy Luther Edwards and Elizabeth Bernice Walling Edwards. Beverly was raised in the Russett and Mannsville area and graduated in 1977 from the Dickson High School. Beverly lived most of her life on Greasy Bend area and she enjoyed reading, drawing, painting, writing poetry and working in her garden.

She is survived by Daughter: Caitlin Vanet and husband Jason, Mannsville; Father: Jimmy Luther Edwards and wife Lucy Elizabeth, Madill; Mother: Elizabeth Bernice Furrh; Sister: Anita Collins, Ardmore.

Beverly was preceded in death by her grandfather: Luther B. Edwards; grandmother: Gertrude Edwards; grandmother: Christine Walling; and stepfather; Richard Furrh.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 9th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Lone Cedar Cemetery, Mannsville. Kevin Russell will officiate the service. Music arranged by Rick and Jackie Peoples. Service will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Honorary Bearers: Don Scruggs, Jason Vanet, Ron Rowe, Lyndal Barnes, Colton Barnes, Weldon Barnes.