Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Elaine Gentry, 91, passed away Dec. 7, 2020. Services pending. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory)

Harold Walker, 66, Gene Autry, Horse Farrier, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory)

Connerville

Madeline A. Thomas, 93, Tishomingo, Food Service, passed away Dec. 5, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Connerville Cemetery in Connerville, Okla. (DeArman-Clark)

Marietta

Rhonda J. Navarro, 71, Marietta, Convenience Store Manager, passed away Dec. 4, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment will be at Leon Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Sulphur

Clifton Von Brewer, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Drake-Nebo Cemetery. (DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur)