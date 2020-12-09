The Daily Ardmoreite

Minister Craig D. Owens, age 64, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, in Ardmore, Okla. Public viewing will begin at 8 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home, the family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Craig enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. After his discharge, he developed an interest in becoming a mortician. He met Cecelia Raymond in 1997 and married her in 2004. Together they opened the business Grant-Owens Funeral Home. They served the community for eleven years. He also worked with Rev. Ted Clark for 14 years and during this time, he is receiving his call from the Lord in 2017. Craig and Cecilia united with Mt. Zion where he was an associate minister.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cecelia, of the home.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.