Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Harry Edward Mathis, 82, Ardmore, died Dec. 7, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Centennial Chapel Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. (Harvey-Douglas)

Bobby E. Mashore, 86, Lone Grove, died Dec. 7, 2020. Services pending. (Harvey-Douglas)

Albert D. Topetchy, 83, Lone Grove, died Dec. 8, 2020. Services pending. (Harvey-Douglas)

Janet Wallace, 64, died Dec. 7, 2020. Services pending. (Harvey-Douglas)

Marietta

Estela Sanchez, 52, Marietta, Marietta Cookie Factory, died Dec. 3, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery. Rosary will be 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2020. (Flanagan-Watts)

Tishomingo

Bobbie Mae Adams, 89, Tishomingo, food service, died Dec. 6, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Tishomingo City Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)

Lois Marie Bardin, 89, Tishomingo, homemaker, died Dec. 6, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home Chapel. (DeArman-Clark)