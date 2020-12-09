Ethel Elaine Gentry

The Daily Ardmoreite

Elaine Gentry was born Aug. 27, 1929 in Oklahoma City, to Marvin E. Shaw and Carrie A. Thornton, along with a twin brother, Jay Elmo Shaw. She passed from this life Dec. 7, 2020 at The Grand Living Center in Bethany, Okla.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Services are going to conclude at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur, Okla. Due to the Covid-19, the family has asked those in attendance to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Elaine and James B. Gentry married on April 2, 1949, in Oklahoma City, and were married 53 years. Two children were born to this union, daughter Janice and son Jim, whom she loved dearly.

She graduated from Hickory High School, Class of 1947, and attended East Central Teachers College in Ada, Okla. She moved to Oklahoma City and started a banking career at the Federal Reserve Bank and later to Ardmore where she worked for Exchange National Bank and First National Bank for over 27 years. After banking, she joined their family business. After James’s death in 2002, she sold the business and retired.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She lived each day with enthusiasm, full of amazing strength, love and kindness. She was a wonderful seamstress and cook. She enjoyed beautiful clothes and always dressed in style and always with class. She learned to play the piano and organ in her later years. She enjoyed hosting her annual Christmas party for her weekly Bible study class. She was full of joy and her absence leaves a void for her family that cannot be filled.

Elaine was a member of the First Baptist Church in Ardmore and was active in Sunday school and weekly Bible class. She loved her Lord, family, and church friends and leaves a legacy of unselfish love to all.

Elaine is survived by daughter Janice Ward & husband Bill, Oklahoma City; son Jim and wife Sherry, Lantana, Texas; grandsons Bryan Fuller, Tulsa, Okla., Matthew Hester, Fort Collins, Colo., and Sean Ward, Moore, Okla.; brothers Marvin Shaw and wife Kathryn, Norman, Okla., Elmo Shaw and wife Betty, Merritt Island, Fla., Louis Shaw and wife Karen, Palm Bay, Fla., sisters in law Betty Gentry, Ann Gentry and Brigitte Shaw, and brother in law Terry Gentry, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Irvin Leon Shaw.

Services are entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where words of comfort and condolences may be left for the family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.