The Daily Ardmoreite

Harold Walker passed away at his Gene Autry ranch, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. The son of the late Clyde and Grace (Brown) Walker, Harold was born Nov. 12, 1954 at Ardmore. He was raised and grew up in Gene Autry. A graduate of Springer High School, he had recently celebrated his 66th birthday.

Harold attended the Rawhide Cowboy Church, he raised and traded cattle and always considered himself to be a "cowboy." In his younger days he broke and rode horses and trained colts. A well known self-employed Farrier, Harold had shod horses throughout this area for many years. His son, Shawn and his two grandchildren, Saxton and Sayler were the pride and joy of Harold's life, his zest for living will carry on through them.

Harold is now reunited with his parents, Clyde and Grace, and his brother, Truman Walker, that preceded him in death.

In addition to his son, Shawn Walker and fiancée, Nicole Schneider; grandson, Saxton Walker and granddaughter, Saylor Walker; Harold is survived by three brothers, Robert, Jimmy and Gordon Walker; and other extended family and friends. Harold Walker will be missed, but not forgotten.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory at 2 p.m.on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 conducted by Pastor Trent Daniels and Pastor Ron Elmore.

Words of comfort and support may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.