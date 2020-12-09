Loretta 'Chita' Easley

The Daily Ardmoreite

Funeral services for Loretta Sue “Chita” Easley, 71, of Ardmore, are 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at High Hill Baptist Church in Ada, Stephen Wall will officiate. Burial will follow at High Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Easley died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Newcastle. She was born Aug. 19, 1949 in Ada to Newton and Cora Stick Cass. She graduated from Byng High School.

She married Joe O. Easley on Dec. 16, 1973. Mrs. Easley was formerly employed with Walmart in the Deli. She was a member of the Indian Baptist Church in Ardmore.

Survivors include her husband, Joe, of the home; two daughters, Marlene Moore, Okla. City and Rita Perry, Newcastle; three sons, Monty Sampson, Ardmore, Joe Easley, Jr., Okla. City and Calvin Easley, Nicoma Park; 22 grandchildren; and a sister, Fernie Sampson, Ardmore.

She will be joining her parents; daughter, Melissa Sampson; infant grandson, Dewaylen Cruise Easley; father-in-law; mother-in-law; sister-in-law; and four brothers-in-law, who have all preceded her in death.

Bearers will be Chas Linderman, Keeshawn Perry, Leslie Sampson, Skyler Linderman, Dustin Cruise and Boyce Easley.