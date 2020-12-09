The Daily Ardmoreite

Vicki Groomer, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Ardmore. Cremation with care under the direction of Griffin~Hillcrest Crematory of Ardmore.

Vicki was born in Oklahoma City, on July 25, 1954, to William “Bill” Holokahi and Leota (Mantooth) Holokahi. The family moved to Ardmore in 1955. Vicki attended and graduated from Ardmore High School with the Class of 1972. After graduation, she attended business college in Oklahoma City. Vicki married Danny Groomer on Aug. 14, 1976, at Northwest Assembly of God Church in Ardmore. She took a position at Blue Bonnet Feed Mill as a bookkeeper. Later, she worked for one of the Exchange National Banks. Vicki became self-employed for seven years with Home Interiors. In the late 1980s she opened the Glass Slipper, closing it in 1989. She then turned her energies into becoming a homemaker. She returned to her love of decoration of people’s homes, she was crafty and loved to make door wreaths and decoration. Vicki loved to work in her yard, making hers a show place.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Dannette.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Danny Groomer, daughter, Tara Teal and husband, Tyler, grandson, Blake Teal, and grand-dog, Buddy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “WM’s” at CrystalRock Cathedral, 2005 12th Ave NW, Ardmore, OK 73401.

