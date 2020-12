The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Lone Grove

Albert Topetchy, 83, Lone Grove, retired Vickers Refinery, died Dec. 8, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church. (Harvey-Douglas)

Sulphur

Jimmy E. Day, 67, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at First Freewill Baptist Church. (DeArman)