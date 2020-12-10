The Daily Ardmoreite

RATLIFF CITY — Graveside services for Mrs. JoAnn (Briscoe) Butler, 87, of Ratliff City are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Graham Cemetery with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ratliff City.

JoAnn was born on Dec. 9, 1932 at Fox to the late Mr. Robert Wilson Briscoe and Mrs. Viola Evelyne (Jackson) Briscoe. She went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at a nursing home facility in Duncan.

JoAnn has resided in the Fox area all of her life. She graduated from Fox High School in 1951. She married the love of her life, Mr. Clarence Palmer "Pal" Butler on Jan. 19, 1951 at Wichita Falls, Texas. They made their home in Ratliff City and were blessed with five boys, Richard, Robert, Ronnie, Randy and Roger.

JoAnn worked most of her years owning and operating "Jo's Café" of Pruitt City. She and Pal enjoyed travelling in their later years with their travel trailer and as well on their motorcycle. She enjoyed attending church at the Fox Pentecostal Holiness Church for many years and afterwards at the Healdton Assembly of God Church. Her husband Pal preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2001.

Also preceding her are her parents; son, Ronnie Butler on May 31, 1990. brother, Jerry Bob Briscoe and her stepfather, Clyde Harris.

Survivors include sons, Richard Butler and wife Kay, Robert Butler and wife Nancy, Randy Butler and wife Bea, all of Ratliff City and Roger Butler and wife Sissy of Ringling; daughter in law, Radonna Bolles Gregg and husband Joe of Lone Grove; grandchildren, Jackie Butler and husband Adam Brewer, Russell Butler and wife Alexis, Robin Shorter and husband Jeremy, Becky O'dell and fiancé Daniel Martinez, Chance Butler and wife Johnna, Jodi Chambers and husband Chris, Chad Butler and wife Brooke, Colby Butler and wife Kristy, Sarah Shoemaker and fiancé' Chris Wilson, Lydia Butler, Rayne Austin, Barret Austin and wife Ashley and Rumer Austin; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous other family.

Casket bearers are grandsons, Colby Butler, Michael Swanson, Chad Butler, Rayne Austin, Russell Butler, Barret Austin and Braylen Butler.

Honorary bearers are all of the granddaughters.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Ratliff City.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.