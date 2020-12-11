The Daily Ardmoreite

Funeral services for Lone Grove resident, Albert Downing Topetchy will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church conducted by Rev. David Gardner. Burial will follow in the Lone Grove Cemetery, with the assistance of Kyle Bergstresser, Kolton Topetchy, Jimmy Longino, Tony Gresham, Kevin Price and Jacob Gaither serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers will be Flip Cozby, Steve Price, Leslie Price and Jerry "Gordo" Gordon.

Albert was born Sept. 11, 1937 at Anadarko, Okla., to the late Albert and Rena Downing Topetchy. A graduate of Grandfield High School, the class of 1955, he later did some college work. Proud of his Native American heritage in the Comanche and Caddo tribes, Albert served honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps. He began his career at the Grandfield refinery. After it was destroyed by a fire, he went to work for Bell Refinery here in Ardmore and retired after 32 years from Total as a Lab Tech.

Albert and Glenda Sue Loveless were married Sept. 14, 1963 at Burkburnett, Texas. Parents of a daughter, Darla and a son, Terry, they were married for 50 years, when Glenda died, Jan. 14, 2014.

Surrounded by his loving family Albert passed from life to life everlasting, at his Lone Grove residence, Dec. 8, 2020 at the age of 83 years, 2 months, and 27 days. In addition to his wife and parents, he rejoins three sisters and a brother that preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughter, Darla Cox and husband, Richard; his son, Terry Mark Topetchy and wife, Lani; grandchildren, Katie Gaither, Kolton Topetchy, Kyle Bergstresser, Kiliana Bergstresser, Tracy Cox, Leslie Cox, Kevin Cox; special greatgrandchildren Jaxon, Leliani, Brady, Hunter, and Kalon; and his sister, Delpha Stewart.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.