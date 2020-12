The Daily Ardmoreite

Our beloved Connie Langill passed away on Nov. 15, 2020 at age 76. Born Nov. 29, 1943 in San Bruno, Calif. She will be laid to rest in Placerville, Calif., next to her husband Richard who preceded her in death. Connie loved good horses, good books and great friends. She is survived by her goddaughter Cara Austin and many friends.