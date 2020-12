Death notices for Friday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Laura Bess Mitchell, 81, Ardmore; retired educator, died Dec. 8, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Ardmore. (Harvey-Douglas)

Janet Marie Wallace, 64, Lone Grove, died Dec. 7, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, at Hickory Cemetery, Ardmore. (Harvey-Douglas)

Sulphur

Terry Wayne Flowers, 54, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Dolberg Cemetery, Roff, Okla. (Hale’s)

Margie Lee Hill, 91, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Crossway Baptist Church - Chapel. Interment will be 1 p.m. at Blanchard Cemetery. (DeArman)

Tishomingo

Sheila Coffman, 54, Tishomingo, Warehouse, died Dec. 8, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Ravia Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)