Funeral services for Harry Edward Mathis, 82, will be held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend Lawrence Anderson officiating. Do to COVID-19, all in attendance will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Friday evening from 6 till 8 p.m.

Harry was born to Thelbert and Christine Mathis on Jan. 24, 1938 in Burneyville, Okla., and passed from this life to life eternal Dec. 7, 2020 at OU Medical Center in Edmond, Okla.

Harry grew up in Love County, attending Meadowbrook High School in Burneyville. He started at an early age working hauling hay to help provide for his family. He later enlisted in the US Army and was Honorably Discharged. He was of the Baptist faith, attending church at an early age.

He worked on the railroad and also for Hill Motor Company in Ardmore for over 30 years. He loved to cook, providing food for anyone who stopped by. He enjoyed watching sports on television and in his spare time, he would help out mowing the cemetery. He loved to spend time with and providing for his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include sons, John Mathis and wife Tamara of Ardmore and Harry Brown of Colorado; daughters, Jill Brown of Texas and Faye Cohee of Ardmore; brothers, Charles Willis of Marietta and Danny Willis of Lawton; sisters, Willie Ruth and husband Gene Toles of Lawton, Jimmie Willis of Lawton and Linda Andrews of Montgomery, Ala.; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was also preceded by five brothers, Robert "Tyre", A. J., A. D., Billy and Willie; three sisters, Arneta "Skit" Jones, Cora Lee Brazzile and Ratha Gaines.

