Martha Ann Wagers

HEALDTON — Graveside rites for Martha Ann (Stewart) Wagers, 83, of Graham are scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Mount Olive Cemetery of Healdton with Rev. Bobby Nelms officiating. Everyone attending service and visiting the funeral home are asked by the family to please wear a mask. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton, 65 Golf Course Rd.

Martha was born on March 14, 1937 at Matoy, Okla., to the late Mr. Ben Andrew Stewart and Mrs. Veda Mae (Lawson) Stewart. She went to her heavenly home Wed. morning Dec. 9, 2020 at the Healdton hospital.

Martha was raised initially at Caddo later moving to Graham where she graduated high school in 1954. After graduation she moved to Oklahoma City and was employed by State Senator O.K. Cunningham. She returned to this area and worked for Hudson- Houston Lumber Co.

Martha married AirMan-3rd Class UFA Roy Lee Wagers, on May 16, 1956 at the Graham Baptist Church. They moved to Goldsboro, N.C. following Roy's service career, returning to Oklahoma when he joined the Oklahoma National Guard. They resided at Graham, where Martha served actively within the Graham Baptist Church as the church clerk. She was also an active leader of Acteens of WMU'S, and served at Falls Creek from 1960 to 1980. She moved her membership to the Bethel Baptist Church in 1995 where she taught the children's Sunday School class and was active within Vacation Bible School. Martha as well was active within Scouts, always being a strong supporter, baking and cooking for fundraisers and enjoyed sewing patches on the scout's shirts.

She is preceded by her parents; sisters, Sharon Perkins and Charlotte Baggett; brothers, G.W. Stewart and Bill Stewart; in laws, Elmer Wagers, Otis Wagers, Dutt Wagers, Jr. and Georgia Ramsey.

Survivors include her husband Roy of the home; daughter, Pamela DeJarnett and husband James of Healdton; grandson James R. DeJarnett and wife Lucca of Ada; sister, Wanda Bailey and husband Ray of Royce City, Texas; brothers, A.D. Stewart of Atoka, John Stewart of Healdton and Rudy Stewart and wife Molly of Graham; In laws, James and Marilyn Wagers of Valley, Tenn., Nettie Foster of Greenville, Tenn., Ollie Bledsoe, Bettye Aggee, Lona and Wayne Field, and Faye Wagers of Kingsport, Tenn., and Patricia Wagers of Goshien Valley, Tenn.; 56 nieces and nephews and numerous other cousins and family.

In memory of Martha, memorials may be made to the Oklahoma Baptist Children's Home or to St. Jude Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.