Mildred Marion Hamel Miller was born on Jan. 23, 1928 in Tulsa, Okla., to Maggie Bell Williams Hamel and Tom Swift Hamel. She passed December 3, 2022. A former resident of Ardmore and teacher in Ardmore Public schools, Rev. Miller has the distinction of being the first woman to be ordained in the A.M.E. Church west of the Mississippi an itinerant elder. Rev. Miller served as a certified public school teacher of Ardmore and subsequently in Texas, grades K-8.

Rev. Miller served several years as an Associate Minister at the local Metropolitan AME Church. For the last 30+ years she served as Assistant Pastor of New Bethel AME Church in Austin, Texas with her daughter, Rev. Margaret Sims, Pastor of New Bethel AME Church. Rev. Miller loved her family fiercely. She was married and widowed to Presiding Elder Rev. J.B Miller of Ardmore.

She is the mother of three beautiful daughters, Margaret, Wanda and LaDawna Miller. She was exceptionally proud of all six of her grandchildren Tamara, Corey, Natalie Jonathan, Kendria, and Laila. Her life was filled with joy that she was able to see her two great-grandchildren, A’Leah and Elisa. She leaves to mourn host of relatives and friends.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at King-Tears Mortuary, 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 (512) 476-9128. Services will be live streamed on King Tears website. Graveside service will be at 4 p.m. at Austin Memorial Park.