Services for Billy Don Tate, 72, of Haltom City, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel of Marietta, Okla., with Pastor Brett Alberda officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Billy was born in Ardmore on June 19, 1948, the son of Odessa (Neal) and Edgar Stevens Tate. He passed away on Dec. 7, 2020 at the Medical City North Hills Hospital in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Billy grew up in the Marietta/Ardmore area. He joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1974. Billy was a Parts Clerk in the Automotive Retail Sales industry. While in Ardmore, he worked for Cashman’s Trucking and Coxsey Honda, before relocating to Haltom City in 1980 where he worked for Kissinger’s Parts Store and Huggins Auto Dealership, both in Fort Worth, Texas. After retiring from the Automotive Retail Sales industry, he worked as a grocery stocker. Billy married the love of his life, Frances LaVonne Marine, on Feb. 29, 1980 in Gainesville, Texas. He was a football enthusiast who loved the Dallas Cowboys. Billy enjoyed reading, playing music with his family, and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the Gospel Temple Assembly of God Church in Fort Worth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Odessa Tate; brothers, Robert Tate, Dale Tate, Kenneth Tate, and Johnny Tate; and sister, Iona Skidmore.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Tate of the home; daughter, Deanna Hall and husband Seth of Haslett, Texas; son, Frankie McGill and wife Marianne of Saginaw, Texas; sisters, Joan Shaffer and husband Weldon of Thackerville, Sue Whittington of Thackerville, Cindy Freeman of Oklahoma City, Beverly Carmon and husband Homer of Ringling, and Shirley Eyster of Justin, Texas; sister-in-law, Lillie Tate; grandchildren, Roger McGill, Dalton McGill, Joshua Brantley, Cole Watts, and Seth Hall, II; great-grandson, Craig Brantley.

Serving as casket bearers are his nephews, Paul Shaffer, Roger Whittington, Tony Whittington, Mike Higgins, Blaine Tate, Brad Kirk, and Cecil Kirk.

Time for viewing will be Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

