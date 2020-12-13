Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Jane Anne Douglas, 84, Ardmore, died Dec. 10, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas )

Betty Jeannette "Jan" Greek, 73, Ardmore, retired restaurant manager, died Dec. 9, 2020. No services are scheduled.

Bobby Mashore, 86, Lone Grove, retired Mobil Oil Safety Officer. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)

Leslie Duane "Les" Orr, 77, of Ardmore, Retired Pipeliner, died on Dec. 10, 2020 in Plano, Texas. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Healdton

Valdelores Maples, 93, of Cameron University Athletic Coach, died Dec. 9, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Mount Olive Cemetery in Healdton. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Marietta

Velma Isabelle Clark, 78, Thackerville, Avon Sales Representative, died Dec. 11, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Tishomingo

Bobby McGlocklin, 73, Milburn, Cattler/Rancher, died Dec. 10, 2020. Private family services are Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Condon Grove Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)

Velma

Gail Bryant Sanner, 85, died Dec. 8, 2020. Services will be at a later date. (Alexander Gray - Velma)

Wilson

Wynette "Irene" (Gregg) Devenport, 78, died Dec. 10, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Wed. Dec. 16, 2020 at the Bomar Point Cemetery Pavilion in Wilson. (Alexander Gray)