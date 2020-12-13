The Daily Ardmoreite

Graveside rites for Janet Marie Wallace, 64, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, at the Hickory Cemetery, located south of Plainview school, with Pastor Tommy Meely conducting the service. Due to the COVID-19, the family has asked those in attendance to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Janet was born Nov. 25, 1956, at Talihina, Okla., the daughter of David Johnson and Marina Wallace. She passed away in a Plano, Texas hospital on Dec. 7, 2020.

A graduate of Plainview High School, Janet enjoyed working puzzles, crocheting, cooking sewing and typing. She was homemaker.

Janet is survived by daughters Angie Joe and Lucinda Wallace, her son Jeremy Wallace and brothers, Craig and Darrell Wallace. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren all of which brought her great joy and love. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Staci Wallace and a brother Anthony "Bolo" Wallace.

Serving as bearers will be Ricky Molina, Michael Joe, Jr., Isaiah Narrow, Darrell Wallace, Jr., Eloy Chavez, Alex Garcia, Cheyenne Garcia and Craig Wallace, Jr. Honorary bearers will be Martin Molina and Michael Joe, Sr.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory; where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.