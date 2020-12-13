The Daily Ardmoreite

Jennifer Lee (Doyle) Reynolds was born Sept. 27, 1958 to Donna Lou White and Richard Calendar Doyle in Berkeley, Calif. She passed from this life on Dec. 10, 2020 at the age of 62.

Jennifer attended Pauls Valley High School. After high school she moved to New York to be near her father and met Bill Reynolds, the man that would become her husband for 40 years. Bill and Jennifer built a life together and raised their children in Ardmore. Jennifer was a talented woman who enjoyed many career paths; her favorite places of employment were working for Will Rodgers Elementary as a library assistant and at Ardmore High School as a lunch coordinator.

Jennifer, beloved wife, mother and proud grandmother, appreciated the beauty of the natural world, especially flowers and sunshine and tried to be of help to those in need.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, Donna White and Dick Doyle, and sister Hollye Morrison.

She is survived by her husband Bill Reynolds; daughter Misti Galvan and her husband Santiago, sons Kyle Reynolds and (SSgt USMC) Patrick Reynolds and his wife Brandy; and daughter Mandy Bergdall; brothers Keith Doyle and Scott White; sister Kim Dittmar; and grandchildren Lucas Galvan, Kilian Reynolds, Teodor Reynolds, and Lilith Reynolds.

A memorial for Jennifer is not planned at this time.

