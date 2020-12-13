The Daily Ardmoreite

Laura Bess Mitchell, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Mercy of Ardmore hospital. She is now reunited with her husband, Billy, her parents, Cliffel A. Summerlin and Mavis Louise (Harrison) Summerlin, her sister, Mattie Nell Flow, brothers, Paul Gene Summerlin and Jack Summerlin.

Survivors include two sons, William Leeman “Buck” Mitchell and Daniel Todd Mitchell, two daughters, Laura Jo Honea and Cara Louise Rogers; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and her brother, Johnny Summerlin.

Laura was born May 9, 1939 at Alvarado, Texas. She and Billy J. Mitchell were married there in 1956, they moved to Ardmore in 1974. Billy preceded her in death, Dec. 2, 2019.

A well known and respected special education teacher, Laura had received her Master’s Degree in Education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and was valedictorian of her class. A teacher at Lincoln, Oak Hall and Dickson schools, she was a CASA Representative, volunteered at Group Homes and the Pregnancy Center. She also did the Emmaus Walk. She taught special needs adult Sunday School, and she and her husband Billy were world travelers.

A time of support and visitation for family and friends will be Sunday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Alton Fannin. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.