The Daily Ardmoreite

William N. “Bill” Landrum, age 87, passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Marietta, Okla. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Ardmore, Okla., with Pastor Donny Custar officiating. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta.

Bill was born on Jan. 19, 1933, at LaPorte, Texas, to William N. Landrum and Dorothy C. (Young) Landrum. He graduated from Meadowbrook High School with the Class of 1952. He enlisted the U.S. Army in 1953. While serving his country as a member of the Military Police “MPs,” Bill received a citation for having the highest score in his entire Company in Marksmanship. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked on the dairy farm with his dad. Bill married Miss Mary Ann Riddle on April 15, 1956, at Marsden Baptist Church. The couple had two sons, William Paul Landrum and James A. Landrum. After leaving the dairy farm, he worked as an auto mechanic and as an aircraft mechanic. Bill worked until his retirement as a mechanic for the Uniroyal Tire Company (now Michelin). He was proud of having earned his private pilot’s license and loved to fly as often as possible. He also enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He and Mary Ann were longtime members of Marsden Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Landrum, his son, James A. Landrum, two brothers, Richard Landrum and George Landrum.

Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann Landrum, of the home, and son, William Landrum, of Ardmore. Sister, Dorothy Landrum of Bakersfield, Calif., sister-in-law, Vicki Landrum of Austin, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.