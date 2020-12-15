The Daily Ardmoreite

Carranell Alexander Artigue

Services for Carranell Alexander Artigue will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, La., under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria, La. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15th at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 and the Governor’s proclamation, masks must be worn during the visitation and there will be limits on the number of people in the funeral home.

Carranell Alexander Artigue, 64, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Ardmore. Before all, Carranell enjoyed being a grandmother first. Besides spending time with family and friends, her time was spent watching the Saints, swimming and completing puzzle games. She put forth her passion to care for others daily at work and at home. Carranell’s selflessness and bright personality touched the lives of many and is how she will be remembered by all she encountered.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeptic Daniel Alexander Sr. and Marie Ogden Alexander; brother, Ernest “Bunny” Myers Alexander; mother-in-law, Hazel Morain Artigue; brother-in-law, Ralph Ainsworth; and her beloved daughter, Carrie Michelle Alston Montgomery.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 20 years, Michael James Artigue of Ardmore; son, George Christopher Alston and wife Elizabeth of Duson, La.; daughter, Kathryn Faye Artigue of Ardmore; son, Christopher Michael Artigue of Ardmore; brother, Jeptic “JD” Daniel Alexander and wife Martha of Harrisonburg, La.; sister, Cecilia “Tootsie” Marie Ainsworth of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren, Dominic Alston, Millie Artigue, Kensley Artigue, Niko Artigue, Bentley Artigue, Aubrey Artigue, Jasper Artigue and Bryler Artigue; and her seven nieces, nephews and their families.

Pallbearers will be Jason Ainsworth, Lance Ainsworth, Dee Alexander, Noah Alexander, Keith Edwards and Clint Edwards.

