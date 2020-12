Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Spencer Ray Hales, Sr., 78, Ardmore, State Lake Murray Golf Course, passed away Dec. 4, 2020. Services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at The Sanctuary on Rockford Road.

Marietta

Hector Manuel Barrientos, 25, Marietta, Order Selection, passed away Dec. 10, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Ravia

Sharon Ann Hester, 68, Ravia, Seamstress, passed away Dec. 13, 2020. No services at this time. (DeArman-Clark)

Tishomingo

Milton Gilbert, 80, Tishomingo, Salesman, passed away Dec. 11, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Church of the Nazarene, Tishomingo. Interment to follow at Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)

Ruby Mae Underwood-Anderson, 101, Tishomingo, Nurse, passed away Dec. 13, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)