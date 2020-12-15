The Daily Ardmoreite

James Garland Milligan

James Garland Milligan of Lone Grove, Okla., was born to Roy Delbert and Geraldine (Conner) Milligan on Sept. 1, 1944, in Lindsay, Okla., and passed from this life on Dec. 12, 2020, in Ardmore, at the age of 76 years.

Garland spent his childhood in the Pernell, Okla., area, graduating from Pernell High School. On Feb. 5, 1982, Garland married Rhonda Bowen in Ratliff City, Okla. In his spare time, Garland enjoyed coon hunting and tv westerns. He loved his family and was a hard-working family man. He had an excellent work ethic and was always thoughtful and kind.

Mr. Milligan is survived by Wife: Rhonda of the home, Sons: Lance Milligan and wife Carla of Madill, Larry Milligan and wife Laurie of Ceiling, Lynn Milligan and wife Cathy of Elmore City, Daughters: Brianna Milligan Norrell of Lone Grove, Lisa Smith and husband Randy of Davis, three brothers: Lindell Milligan of Pernell, Buster Milligan of Foster, Glenn Milligan of Marlow, three sisters: Gail Ray of Washington, Debbie Riley of Duncan, Sharline Sawyer of Kellyville, 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Milligan was preceded in death by his parents: Roy and Geraldine Milligan.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Milo Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating. Interment will be in the Foster Cemetery under the direction of Wooster Funeral Home.