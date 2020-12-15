The Daily Ardmoreite

Lloyd W. Biddick Jr. (Bud)

Bud shed these earthly bonds to reside with his savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. He is survived by nine children (and their spouses) - David (Jane), Michael (Belinda), Teresa (Fred), Catherine, Stephen (Stephanie), Mathew (Janet), Joseph (Mary), Elizabeth (Daniel), and Thomas (Karen); 25 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces & nephews. He was pre-deceased by wife Marianne (Eddleman) Biddick, his parents Lloyd W. Sr. and Beatrice Caroline (Kobdish) Biddick; four siblings, Patricia Ann (Revard), James Richard, Mary Elizabeth (Wolfenberger) and Catherine Jean (Berg); and granddaughter Abigail Tess Biddick.

Bud was born in 1928 while his family lived on an oil lease near Cushing, Okla. He was raised in Ardmore, and is a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Parish. He spent his professional career in oil and gas exploration in family businesses with his father, siblings, and then children. He enjoyed birdwatching and developing extensive azalea beds. His creative and inquisitive mind remained with him until the very end. Ever the engineer, as a young man Bud patented a child’s toy that enabled a glider airplane to be trolleyed and released to kites flying high in the sky. His workshop was also filled with many un-patented inventions. Bud was charitable in both thoughts and deeds and he embodied the values of Faith, education and hard work. While both his parents guided him in his early faith development, there is no doubt his father instilled the hard work component. The family bought a cow during the height of The Depression, not only for the milk that it would provide, but most certainly to give young Bud some responsibilities of milking and feeding the cow (twice a day – every day). Bud played receiver for the Ardmore Tigers, graduating High School in May of 1945. He had fond memories of HS friends, date-nights at Hamburger Inn and fishing at Lake Murray. He played receiver for Bud Wilkinson at Oklahoma University for one year. He attributed the muscles he developed milking “that darn cow” for his strong hands and subsequent success on the football field. Unfortunately for Bud, with the end of WWII, many combat veterans were also reporting to fall football camp and they brought a physical ferocity that was beyond Bud’s experience. After a full year with the team, Bud determined his efforts were better spent on academics. He graduated from OU in 1949. It was during this time that his long friendship with Marianne Eddleman blossomed. They were married the following year. Marianne was the love of his life. She was graceful, elegant and kind. She inspired him to be a better man than he thought he could be.

His children are eternally grateful for the example and love that Dad provided. We are also grateful for his special caregivers Alesa & Melissa and for the care and support of Cross Timbers Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to CASA, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, OMRF, or the charity of your choice.

Funeral services for Bud will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at St Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin Ratterman officiating. Interment will follow in St Mary’s Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at Craddock Funeral Home, Tuesday, Dec. 15, starting at 6 p.m. and a visitation will follow.

