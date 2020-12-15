The Daily Ardmoreite

Margaret Jean “Peggy” Maher

Margaret Jean “Peggy” Maher was born Nov. 13, 1962, to Nancy Blanche (Mills) and John Edward Maher in Ardmore. She passed from this life on Dec. 12, 2020, at the age of 58.

Peggy was raised in Dickson, where she graduated from high school in the class of 81. Upon graduation she enrolled at Oklahoma State University where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Science Education. Peggy began her career working in Duncan and quickly was aware that she needed to further her own education. She soon returned to Oklahoma State and obtained a Master’s of Science Education and upon completion she took a job as a teacher overseas. Her career in education took her work in London, England, Nairobi, Kenya, and Salvador, Brazil. These adventures also gave her the travel bug. She traveled extensively throughout her life making trips to in South America, including the Amazon, many European countries, Nepal, Tibet, and Nigeria. Eventually she returned to the United States and worked in Austin, Texas. She left Austin for her dream job, working In Baltimore for NASA and then on to State College, Pennsylvania to continue educating children about one of her passions, astronomy. Her final employment was President and CEO of The University Center of Southern Oklahoma.

Peggy was an avid reader, especially when she was younger. In her free time she enjoyed photography and astronomy. She loved music and after returning to Ardmore she volunteered to lead the congregation of Holy Cross Catholic Church in song by serving as a cantor. Peggy was always the family gadget and media queen. She loved finding things to make regular life more fun and tech-y. She loved being a couch potato and said many times she loved being a loner. Although she actually wasn’t because she knew more about what was going on in the family than anyone else! Peggy loved the family pets (even though she said she didn't), especially the cats Fudge and Gabby.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nancy Maher.

She is survived by her sisters, Mary White and her husband Keith, Kathleen Maher, and Trish Maher; brother Sean Maher and his wife Julie; along with numerous nieces, nephews, a great niece, and great nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 with Father Kevin Ratterman and Father Oby Zumas officiating and will be live streamed on St. Mary’s Facebook page. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. There will be a Rosary Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home with a visitation to follow.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.