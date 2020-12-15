The Daily Ardmoreite

Timothy Matthew Brake

Timothy Matthew Brake, age 57, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Ardmore, Okla. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Ardmore, with Pastor Sharon Hale officiating.

Tim was born on April 21, 1963, at Modesto, Calif., to Oscar Brake and Ruth (Short) Brake. His family moved in 1965 to Ardmore, and Tim attended Ardmore Schools. He started working for Ardmore Animal Control and moved to the Sanitation Department. Tim married Sharon Stone on Oct. 4, 1994. He worked for various fast-food businesses and was an assistant manager for 23 years. After Sharon passed in 2014, he found his true career at the Ardmore Veteran’s Center as Supply Chain Tech until his passing. He married Lawana (Hughes) Willis on June 9, 2018, at Lake Murray’s Pecan Grove. Tim was devoted to his wife, kids, and grandchildren. His family knew him as “Mister Fix It.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ruth Brake; wife, Sharon Brake; brother-in-law, Roger Conway; niece, Christine Bishop; and grandson, Matthew Willis.

Tim is survived by his wife of the home, Lawana Brake. Two daughters: Tracie Gardner and husband, Jacob, and Tiffany Willis and husband, Keith. Two sons: Christopher Willis and wife, Dannie, and Kyle Willis. Eight grandchildren: Keirsten, Landon, Kimberlyn, Bryce, Cooper, Rilyn, Madilyn, Troy, and one on the way. Four siblings: Patricia Conway, Everett West, Laura McManus, Rosetta Hines. Numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Willis, Kyle Willis, Chris Willis, Derrick Bishop, William Chambers, Joe Windham, and Billy Stone II. Honorary bearers will be Rudy Apolinar, David Hines, Scott Hunley, Cody Royal, and Everett West.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.