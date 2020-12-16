The Daily Ardmoreite

Long time Lone Grove resident, Bobby Eugene Mashore, 86, passed Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Ardmore’s Mercy Hospital. Bobby was born in the Dixie, Okla., area on Sept. 3, 1934 to the late Rose Neal Mashore and Mildred Lois Baker Mashore. Bob earned an associate degree in Diesel Mechanics and was retired from Mobil Oil Co. as a Safety Officer. He enjoyed golf and was a former manager and grounds keeper at the Healdton Golf Course. Bob enjoyed raising cattle, spending time outdoors and watching old movies, especially westerns. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren and great-grandchild with him to feed the cattle and share his love for ranching. In the 1950’s he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic. He is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ardmore.

Bobby and Kay Cherrille Clark were married April 6, 1959 at Kingsville, Texas and to this union they had one child, a daughter, Gay Lynn. They loved to travel, visiting places like Europe, the Caribbean’s, Mexico, Hawaii, and most every state in the US with a travel trailer in tow. They had been married fifty-nine years before Cherrille passed on, May 26, 2018.

Rev. Les Bussell and Rev. Cody Biby will conduct a Gathering-of-Remembrance at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Crematory.

In addition to his parents and spouse, Bobby was preceded in death by brothers, Ray and Bill Mashore and one sister, Joyce Mashore Brown.

Bobby is greatly missed by his daughter, Gay Lynn and her husband, Rev. Les Bussell of Snyder; three grandchildren, Tre Bussell of OKC, Melissa Biby and husband, Cody of Blackwell; Jacob Bussell and wife, Kim of Earlsboro; and nine great-grandchildren, Noel, and Evi Bussell; Bailee Biby Palmer and husband Samuel of Winfield, Kan., Malachi, Rylee, and Benaiah Biby; and Josiah, Elizabeth and Emma Lynn Bussell. Two sisters, Jackie Juanell Hamilton of Ada, and Cheryl Guidroz of New Braunfels, Texas; and two brothers, Don Mashore and wife, Betty of Healdton, and Jerry Mashore and wife, Reba of Wilson. And many nieces and nephews, extended relatives and friends. Special thanks to the many family members and friends who checked on and cared for our dad over these last few years, thank you.

Memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Ardmore. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.