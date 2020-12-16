Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Marvin Olen Cole, age 88, died Dec. 14, 2020, in Ardmore. Services are 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest Funeral Home. Entombment to follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum. (Griffin~Hillcrest)

Junior Clyde DeBord, 68, Ardmore, lawn maintenance, died Dec. 12, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)

Mary Ella Hayes, 80, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Ardmore. Services are 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Maranatha Freewill Baptist Church, in Ardmore. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Ardmore. (Griffin~Hillcrest)

Elouise Smith, 77, School Teacher, died Dec. 12, 2020, at Mercy Love County. Services will be held at a later date. (Tishomingo Funeral Home)