Les “Willie Mayonnaise” Orr husband, dad, grandpa, outdoors, am, pipeline, and someone who never wanted to sit still or have to stay inside, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020.

Les is survived by his wife, Dru of 56 years; daughter, Tracie Chapman her husband, Eric; grandchildren, Erica Chapman, Victoria Chapman and her fiancé, Jarred Strate, Fred Chapman, IV, and his wife, Morgan; great-grandson, Fred “Chap” Chapman, V.; two sisters, Deloris Martin of Florida and Gracie Hadding of Texas, numerous nieces, a nephew, and lots of pipelines that called him “Dad.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garth and Ethel Orr; brother, Bill Orr; nephew, Butch Orr; one great nephew.

Les was born in Cushing, Okla., on Sept. 13, 1943. He attended Cushing Public School was a team member on the State Championship Football team of 1961. He also played high school Semi-Pro baseball for Gibble Oilers out of Oklahoma City. Then following high school, he attended Oklahoma State University where he played baseball for the Cowboys. In September 1964, he married his high school sweetheart. Then in July 1967, they welcomed their daughter, Tracie.

After moving back to Cushing in 1969, he went to work for Midland Refinery, until the late 70’s when he joined Amaco “BP” pipeline company where he retired as one of the oldest in 2004. After that he and his wife began building pipelines in Kansas, Wyoming, and Utah before settling down in Ardmore to be closer to his daughter and grandkids. Where they both became active member of the Ardmore First Presbyterian church. In the last year, Les rejoined the work force. He started working for The Sam Robert Noble Foundation where he became a friend of all!

He was a kind, caring, loving man, who took pride in just helping others. He loved hunting, fishing, and most of all his family, he never met a stranger. His grandchildren were the light of his life and his new great-grandson “Chap” brought a new smile to his face whenever he saw him.

Les loved to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, snow ski, hunt, fish, work, redoing old cars, driving his Corvette, spending time on the ranch and most of all he loved “Makers Mark” at happy hour.

He always took care of his family, making sure everyone got home safely at night and making sure you were paying attention to the weather.

Les will be deeply missed by his family and all who loved him.

