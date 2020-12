The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Davis

Loretta Johnston, 89, died Dec. 14, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Davis. (Hale’s)

Sulphur

James Willard Armstrong, 92, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Services are 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur. (DeArman)