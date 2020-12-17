The Daily Ardmoreite

Funeral services for Jane Anne Douglas will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral home officiated by Rev. Kevin Ratterman and Reverend Bruce Kirby. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery will follow with the assistance of Brian, Darrin, Sam and Ethan Douglas, John Taylor, Matt Stewart and Mark Ross serving as pallbearers.

A time of visitation and support for the family and friends will be Thursday evening from 6 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary devotional following at 7 p.m. in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

Jane Anne Douglas was born Nov. 13, 1936 in Henryetta, Okla., to the late Jules J. and Mary Dorothy Dawson Falleur. She died Dec. 10, 2020, at her Overbrook residence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Robert Colwell and her aunt, Evelyn Dawson.

Jane graduated from St. Michaels High School, Henryetta, and nurses training at St. Edward School of Nursing, Ft. Smith, Ark. She moved to Ardmore and began working for the new Memorial Hospital. There she met Stephen A. Douglas and they were married May 20, 1961.

Jane is survived by her husband of 59 years, Steve; three sons, Brian Douglas and wife Vicki, grandchildren, Patrick and Elizabeth; Darrin Douglas and wife Lori, granddaughters, Loreal and Leah; Sam Douglas and wife Tammy; and grandson, Ethan (the apple of her eye); her sister, Ginger Brewer and husband Wayne; a brother Mike Falleur; a sister-in-law, Judy Schimmel and husband Eddie; several nieces and nephews.

A member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary's Women's Club serving as president and was voted Woman of the year. She also had worked for the Greenville School as an aide, and started a Cub Scout Pack which her sons were members. She worked at Ardmore High School as a Library assistant and later was a Pink Lady at Mercy Hospital for many years. A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Jane supported her sons in all their little league sporting activities, and following their graduation from high school, their college years at Oklahoma State University and St. Gregory’s College.

Jane Douglas, beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, and devoted friend, you will always be remembered, and never forgotten. Memorials may be made to the St. Mary Building Fund or the charity of your choice.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at, www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.