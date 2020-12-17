The Daily Ardmoreite

Marvin Olen Cole, age 88, passed away on Dec. 14, 2020, in Ardmore, Okla. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest Funeral Home with Pastor Alton Fannin officiating. Entombment to follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.

Marvin was born on Nov. 1, 1932, to Bill Cole and Minnie Lee (Durham) Cole, in Little City, Okla. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was in the Korean War. Marvin married Dorothy Thompson on July 23, 1970, at Santa Paula, Calif. The couple worked together on their lemon and avocado ranch. Moving back to the Ardmore area in 1988, they raised quarter horses for cutting and Schnauzer, Maltese, and Yorkies, all pedigree dogs, and ostriches. He enjoyed flowers and traveling. Marvin especially liked spending time outdoors while studying wildlife and hunting, but his true passion was raising game fowl.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dorothy Cole, and daughter, Joanne Kathleen Brown.

Marvin is survived by four children; Marvin Olen Cole, Jr., Michael Len Cole, Marlon Glen Cole, and Martin Russell Cole, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one sister, Mary Norwood, two brothers, Lecil Cole, and Tommy Cole, nieces and nephews.

