Richard (“Rick”) Dale Nunnelee, age 63, of Cave Springs, Ark., died Dec. 14, 2020 in Rogers, Ark. He was born Sept. 14, 1957 in Durant to Rufus Earl and Viola Nunnelee.

Rick was a carpenter, and his favorite past times were spending time with his grandchildren, who call him Tata, and solving crossword puzzles.

Rick is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; his parents; his brother, Earl; and his sister, Kathy.

Survivors include one son, Rick Nunnelee and wife Connie of Cave Springs; five brothers, Joe Nunnelee of Clayton, Bob Nunnelee of Ardmore, Tommy Joe Nunnelee of Oklahoma City, Mickey Nunnelee, of McAlester, and James “Bodie” Nunnelee of Chickasha; two sisters, Laura Waugh of Poteau, and Mable Kirkes, of Gonzales, La.; and three grandchildren, Noah, Addison and Aubrey.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Beard’s Funeral Chapel in Fayetteville, Ark. Interment will follow directly at Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

