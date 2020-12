Death notices for Friday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Kenneth A. "Tony" Bryant, 57, Ardmore, Heavy Equipment Operator for Carter County District 1, died Dec. 12, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)

Jerry Don Vinson, 75, Retired Barber for many years, died Dec. 16, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Greenville

Bobby Lee Reed, Sr., 89, Seller/Trader of Properties and Merchandise, died Dec. 17, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Greenville Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Milo

Melvine Stevenson, 68, Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Jehovah Cemetery. Masks are required for the services. (KIRK)

Ravia

Billy Bensen, 85, Ravia, Construction, died Dec. 16, 2020. No services scheduled. (DeArman-Clark)

Ringling

Mary Ann Collins, 75, of Waurika, Cafe Kitchen Help, died Dec. 9, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Church of Jesus Christ Gospel Tabernacle. (Alexander Gray - Ringling)

Tammy Lou Davis, 58, Caretaker, died Dec. 16, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, at Ringling Memorial Cemetery. (Roberts)

Tishomingo

James Allen Graves, 68, of Tishomingo, Jam Transportation Driver, died Dec. 16, 2020. No services scheduled. (DeArman-Clark)