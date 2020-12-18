The Daily Ardmoreite

Memorial Services for Junior Clyde DeBord, 68, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend Leo Potts conducting the service. Due to the Covid-19, all those in attendance will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Junior was born Aug. 26, 1952 in Ardmore, the son of the late Wesley B. and Ruby Foster DeBord. He passed away in a local hospital on Dec. 12, 2020.

Junior and the former Kathy Ann Lindsey were married Oct. 27, 1978 in Gainesville, Texas, and they shared 38 years of marriage before she preceded him death Aug. 29, 2017. His sisters Audie Gentry and Margaret Redmon also preceded him.

He worked for several years as over the road truck driver and had been working a mowing and lawn care business for the past few years.

Junior is survived by his children, Timothy DeBord, Heather DeBord, Mysti Clark and husband Jeff, Samantha Peters, Jackie and Kenny Hauser; brothers, Wesley and Jimmy DeBord; sister, Flo Knight; fiancé Amber Hauser; his grandchildren, Jecieka, Christin, and Kristopher DeBord; Jordan, Quentin, Del-Rhea DeBord; Kimberly and Kourtney Clark; Braylon and Marley Peters; and great-grandchildren Cope, Kimber, Kamille, Selena, Abrie, Ella, Rylan and Jason; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Service arrangements and Cremation-With-Care have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory; where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.