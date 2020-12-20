The Daily Ardmoreite

ARDMORE — Funeral Services for Mr. Billy Wayne Coggins, 88, of Fox are scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Ardmore with Bishop Kreg Clemons officiating. Interment will follow to Blanchard Cemetery at 2 p.m. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Healdton. Services will be available on Facebook live.

Billy was born May 22, 1932 in Oklahoma City to the late Mr. Floyd Coggins and Mrs. Lorean Ray (Lindsay) Coggins. He departed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at his home.

Billy was raised in Oklahoma City as the second of four children always having a job, hustling work. A concessionaire since age 12, he threw peanuts and hot dogs at the OU games; being a die hard Sooner fan, Billy married the former Betty Lucille Carter May 22, 1952 in Oklahoma City sharing 68 years of marriage. He became a welder at a young age, working for 798 Pipeline Union until retirement in 1994. They moved to this area in 1976, farming and ranching in Fox. Billy loved to play dominoes and enjoyed fishing, and he could build or fix anything. Billy loved sports and watching westerns, but most all, Billy enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of Ardmore.

Preceding him in death are his parents; son, Floyd Wayne Coggins; brother, Ronald Coggins; sisters, Maxine Coggins and Iola Evans; and a great-grandson, Brooks Paul Martin.

Billy is survived by his loving wife, Betty Lucille Coggins of the home; LaDonna Martin and husband Danny of Ratliff City and Brenda Dickey and husband Odell of Lead Hill, Ark.; grandchildren, Daniel Martin and wife Carly, Dillon Martin and wife Sara, Derek Martin and wife Kirsten, Jeb Dickey, MacLeod Dickey and wife Chrystal, Destiny Martin, Gavin Dickey, David Martin and Drew Martin; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Cash, Rae, Addie, Ryen, Ronni, and Tilly; and by a host of other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Martin, Dillon Martin, Derek Martin, Jeb Dickey, Macleod Dickey, Gavin Dickey, Drew Martin and David Martin.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Healdton and 10 a.m., Monday in the Cultural Hall prior to the service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

