The Home Going celebration for Curtis John Hamilton, 73, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend Abraham Walton officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Clearview Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19, all those in attendance will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Curtis John Hamilton was born Sept. 30, 1947 in Sulphur, Okla., to Inez Bennett and Lawrence Grant. He was the fifth of eleven. Curtis accepted the Lord at an early age and united with New Hope Baptist Church founded by his grandfather, Reverend William Louis Bennett. He united with the Corinth Baptist Church after moving to Ardmore and served as a deacon, taught Teen Sunday School Class, and was financial treasurer.

Curtis graduated from Sulphur High School in 1966 where he excelled in sports. He served our nation in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He did one Tour and was honorably discharged November 1969. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business, from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

Curtis began his career at Uniroyal/Goodrich/Michelin Tire Plant in December 1970, and retired in 2006 after 36 years. He was a production supervisor.

He enjoyed his family, basketball, cooking, fishing and good blues music.

Leaving to cherish his memories are his son, Henry Hamilton; sisters, Joann Moore (John), Debra Woodard (Ronnie) and Gloria Perry; and his brother Bert; brother-in-law, Leonard Carter; sister-in-law, Bernice. His grandchildren, Michael, Aleigha, Sydaria, Dijon and Chalis; great-grandchildren Damien Long and Axle Hamilton; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and numerous friends and acquaintances. Welcoming him home along with his parents are his daughter Lori Greer; brothers, James, Hearl, David and Edward; and sisters, Ann and Mona, that had preceded him in death.

His nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Services are under the direction of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory