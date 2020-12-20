SUBSCRIBE NOW
Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

John J. “Jack”  Holden, 80, horse trainer of Ardmore, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Cremation services only. Services will be announced at a later date. (Alexander Gray)

Louis Wayne Nightengale, DVM, 89, Ardmore, owner Town and Country Veterinarian Clinic, died Dec. 18, 2020. Services to be scheduled at a later date. (Harvey-Douglas)

Healdton

Billy Melvin Jeter, 83, of Healdton, Mechanic, died Dec. 19, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Healdton Assembly of God Church. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Ratliff City

Raymond Lee Collins, 72, of Wilson, former Walmart stocker, died Dec. 3, 2020. Family services will be set at a later date. (Alexander Gray-Ratliff City)

Ringling

Mary Ann Collins, 75, of Waurika, Cafe Kitchen Help, died Dec. 9, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Ringling Memorial Cemetery. (Alexander Gray - Ringling)

Wilson

Jack Blodgett, retired oilfield, died Dec. 19, 2020. Services are pending with Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson. (Alexander Gray)