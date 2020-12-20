The Daily Ardmoreite

Douglas Guy Morgan, 57, passed away in Ardmore Dec. 14, 2020. The son of Paul Clayton Morgan and Clair Webster Morgan, Douglas was born Nov. 13, 1963 in Loveland, Colo. No services are scheduled at this time.

Douglas was a graduate of Davis High School. He worked for IFS Coating for several years, and had been with Lake Murray State Park Maintenance the past year. He enjoyed dirt track racing and could be found at Devils Backbone on a Saturday night.

Douglas is survived by his mother, Clair, and two brothers, David and Jason Morgan. He was preceded in death by his father Paul.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort to the family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.