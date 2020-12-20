The Daily Ardmoreite

RINGLING — Funeral Services for Mr. Frank Lloyd Van Buskirk, 47, of Ringling are scheduled for 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating and Rev. Mike Williams assisting. Interment will follow to Ringling Memorial Cemetery. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be Facebook live.

Frank was born on Oct. 22, 1973 in Ardmore, to Mr. Lyndal Edward Van Buskirk and Mrs. Janet Marie (Green) Van Buskirk. He departed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Healdton.

Frank graduated from Ringling High School in 1991 and attended Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, on a rodeo scholarship. Frank married the former Ms. Susan Wade on June 25, 1994 in Purcell. They made their home in Ringling, where they spent 26 years loving each other and raising their children. He worked alongside his family, in their ranching and fertilizer business. Frank was baptized at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and he attended mass with his family at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ardmore.

Frank was a larger than life guy. He loved his wife, kids, and all his family. He was the ultimate family man, always a part of everything his kids were doing. From the roping pen to the ball field, the dance floor, and everything in between, he loved to be involved and support all that they did. He coached each of his kids’ little league baseball, softball, and basketball teams, making a positive influence on many kids over the years. Frank learned to rope from his dad, Lyndal, and loved to compete, he passed that love and knowledge on to his son. Frank excelled at youth and high school rodeo and has lifelong friends in the rodeo community. Frank was a huge Ringling Blue Devil fan and supporter. He loved to watch and cheer them on. Frank had a big heart and would do anything or give anything to anyone. He was funny, witty, and the life of the party. Frank was an all-around good guy, making an impact on all he met and was liked by everyone. He will be remembered as one of the best.

Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Ray and Mildred Green and Beatrice and Bill Van Buskirk; sister, Milissa “Missy” Van Buskirk; and aunts, Helen Baker and Cheryl Hedge.

Frank is survived by his wife Susan; son, Sam Van Buskirk, daughters, Madison and Aubrey Van Buskirk of the home; parents, Lyndal and Janet Van Buskirk of Ringling; sister, Laticia Dulaney of Davis; brother, Colby Van Buskirk and wife Robin of Lone Grove; mother-in-law, Agnes Wells of Ringling; father-in-law Gene Wade of Purcell, and numerous other family members along with a multitude of friends.

Casket bearers are nieces and nephews, Vanissa Rozzell and husband Blaine, Holden Sumbera, Hallee Knight and husband Jayden, Konlee, Brinlee, and Colin Dulaney, Haidyne Van Buskirk, Kirsten Kessler, Hudson Nutter, Colby and Caleb Wade, Cooper Wade and wife Lacee, Matthew, Miranda, and Michael Wade.

Honorary bearers are Sherle, Charlie, and Cole Lockwood, Bob Earl Stewart, Darwin McGowan, the late Red McCauley, his extended family, Kenny Smith and wife Susan, Kerry Stepp, Summer Lewis, Van Buskirk employees, rodeo family, and Blue Devil family.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.