The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Jerry Don Vinson will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Larry Jones officiating and will be live streamed on Craddock Funeral Home’s YouTube page. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Jerry was born Aug. 29, 1945 at Madill, Okla., to Ray Edward Vinson and Laura Dorine (Elmore) Vinson. He passed from this life on Dec. 16, 2020 at Denton, Texas at the age of 75. He and Glenda Grant were married at Gainesville, Texas on Nov. 13, 1972. She has preceded him in death. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1964-1968 with three years as a teletype operator stationed in Germany.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Laura, wife; Glenda, brothers; Albert “Johnny” Vinson, R.E. Vinson, Bill Vinson, sisters; Virginia Hubbard, Mildred Stewart and Betty Flanagan.

Jerry is survived by his son Alex Vinson of Ardmore and his daughter Keyla Skaggs and husband Bradly of Ardmore and two grandchildren Lily and Noah Skaggs and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Clayton Williams, Caleb Moore, Kolby Corbell, Bradly Skaggs, Larry Wood, Alex Vinson and Noah Skaggs. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.