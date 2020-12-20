The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Kenneth Anthony "Tony" Bryant, 57, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Larry Smart officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery with the assistance of Jonathan, Chris, Jake and Keenan Bryant, Rigo, Tyson, and Joe Owen, Morgan Lee, Jace Smart and Jared Orsack. Due to the Covid-19, those in attendance please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Sunday afternoon from 2 till 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Tony was born Feb. 11, 1963 in Ardmore, the son of the late Kenneth Junior and Shirley Norine Gilliam Bryant; and passed from this life on Dec. 12, 2020 at his residence.

He graduated from Ardmore High School, class of 1981; and began working for Galaxy Sign Company. He later worked for Shane's Wrecker Service for 15 years, before working with Carter County District 1 as a heavy equipment operator.

Tony and the former Kristi Kaye Keenan were married April 19, 1986 in Ardmore and she preceded him in death March 29, 2009. His mother-in-law Karen Keenan also preceded him.

He loved to spend time with his family and friends, and truly enjoyed working with his sons and grandson on the tow truck.

Tony is survived by long time partner Darla Owen; his son Kenneth Keenan Bryant and wife Kaly; step-daughter, Taylor Owen; step-sons Rigo Owen and wife Kara, Joe Owen and Tyson Owen; adopted son Morgan Lee; brother, Kelly Jonathan Bryant and wife Gretchen; sister Linda LaFaye Wilson; grandchildren, Karson, Karly and Kinly; step-grandchildren, Lani, Takoda, Taya; nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Chris, Hollie, Jake, Taylor, Chace, Jared, Emilie "Jimmy"; sisters-in-law Kari Smart and husband Larry and their family, Kathryn Taggart and husband Jeff and their family; brother-in-law, Kevin Keenan and wife Joan and their family, and his father-in-law J. C. Keenan.

Honorary bearers will be employee's of Carter County District 1; Shane's Wrecker Service; Buster and Scottie Holybee.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home toward expenses.

Services are entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where words of comfort and condolences may be left for the family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.