Mr. Jack Lee Blodgett, of Wilson, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at his residence at the age of 66 years, three months, and 13 days. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Wilson with Rev. Raymond Norton officiating. Interment will follow in the Reck Cemetery near Wilson. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Jack was born on Sept. 6, 1954 to the late Mr. John Lester Blodgett and Mrs. Beatrice (Whisenhunt) Blodgett in Wilson.

He was raised in Wilson and attended school there. He married the love of his life Rondalyn (McElfresh) Blodgett on Dec. 30, 1971 in Gainesville, Texas. Together they made their home in this area where they would raise their children.

Jack enjoyed ranching and working on his farm raising animals. He had worked in the oil field for many years as a Drilling Supervisor and Foreman for Oil companies. He last worked for Arbuckle Enterprise. Jack loved his family and cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He always enjoyed being outdoors camping and fishing. He was a member of The Gospel Lighthouse Church and enjoyed attending church services there.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Blodgett; and a nephew Coy Blodgett.

Jack is survived by his wife Rondalyn Blodgett of the home; sons, Jaime Blodgett and his wife Chelsie of Wilson, Clinton Kenneth (Bubba) McElfresh and his wife Jessica of Ada; daughters, Shaundallyn Barkheimer and her husband Terry of Ringling, Ashley Blanton and her husband Daniel of Ardmore; grandchildren, Austin Blodgett, Jaime Jack Blodgett, Luke Barkheimer, Lexi Adams, Cloey Blodgett, Asia Hale, several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Blodgett and wife Minnie of Wilson; sisters, Linda Sanders of Wilson, Anna Blodgett of Lone Grove, and Margie Shepherd and her husband Donald of Wilson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Serving as casket bearers will be Jaime Blodgett, Austin Blodgett, Clinton McElfresh III, Don Blodgett, Jim Blodgett, and Jody Blodgett.

Honorary Casket bearers are Terry Barkheimer, Jamie Jack Blodgett, and Clinton Kenneth (C.J.) McElfresh.

Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

