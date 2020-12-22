The Daily Ardmoreite

Michael Lance Thompson, age 42, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Oklahoma City. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Nelda Cemetery, Durwood, Okla., with Brother Steve Wall officiating. Services under the direction of Griffin-Hillcrest Funeral Home of Ardmore, Okla.

Michael was born at Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha, Okla., on October 10, 1978, to Cecil Sims and Carolyn (Thompson) Sims. He attended many schools due to his dad being in the military and moving around from state to state. He loved cooking, he was a fabulous cook and made magic out of his food. He was a very generous man who would do anything to help you out. Michael gave the best hugs and he had a smile that was contagious to everyone around him. His smile was a reflection of his heart. When he smiled, he showed you everything, a smile you would never forget. He loved building and fixing things. Michael was very protective over family and friends. He loved his Dallas Cowboys and the LA Lakers. He craved Chinese food all the time, any type of spicy food, he would demolish it. Michael enjoyed dancing and loved music. He liked going to the casino. He was the family comedian and had the best jokes to tell. He was proud of his Native Heritage, and where he had come from.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroyln A Sims, in 2016, and his grandparents.

Michael is survived by his five beautiful kids: Diamoinique Thompson Stephenson, Lawton, Okla., Roselyn Thompson, Edmond, Deon Thompson, and his mother Cayce Triche, Madison Winterowd- Thompson, who lives with Troy and Erin Motley, and Azairah Thompson, and her mother Shanyi Barb.

Michael’s father, Cecil Sims, two sisters, Bridgette Rooker, Walters, Okla., and Brittany Rooker, Edmond, Okla., three nephews, Braden Moiser, Nate Moiser, and BJ Palmer, one niece, Jada Norfleet, one great-niece, Malorie Moiser, one goddaughter, Mersaydez Bigness, five aunts: Trudy Schultz, Pauline Underwood, Lola Musick, Darlene Vanderloos, and Brenda Jeney, two uncles, Patrick Schultz and Ringo Thompson, many cousins: Brandy S, Jay S, Justin S, Stephanie S, Ashlee, Paul W, Jordan W, Trisha T, Amy F, Tanner U, Heather L, David T, Meagan T, Shana S, Erica M, Shane S, Danielle J, Cheree J, Kristen V, Pete V, Amy J, Stephanie T, and many more little ones.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Chris Bigness, Clifton Perkins, Cheto Lara, Danny Champline, Justin Diehl, Tito Dambreville, and Jimmy Diehl. Honorary pallbearers will be Deon Thompson, Braden Mosier, Nate Mosier, BJ Palmer, Patrick Schultz, Justin Sharp, Tanner Underwood, and David Taylor.

