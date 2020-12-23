Death notices for Wednesday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Ardmore
Kathryn Ann Carpenter, 85, Ardmore, Journalist/Philanthropist, died Dec. 21, 2020. Services are pending. (Craddock)
Lois Jean McCarroll, 86, Ardmore, Certified Nurses Aide, died Dec. 8, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 225 First Ave SW, Ardmore, OK. (Harvey-Douglas)
Tishomingo
Lana Dianne Greenwood, 59, Tishomingo, Teacher/Education, died Dec. 19, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Chapel. Interment to follow at Greenwood Family Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)