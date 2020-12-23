Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Kathryn Ann Carpenter, 85, Ardmore, Journalist/Philanthropist, died Dec. 21, 2020. Services are pending. (Craddock)

Lois Jean McCarroll, 86, Ardmore, Certified Nurses Aide, died Dec. 8, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 225 First Ave SW, Ardmore, OK. (Harvey-Douglas)

Tishomingo

Lana Dianne Greenwood, 59, Tishomingo, Teacher/Education, died Dec. 19, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Chapel. Interment to follow at Greenwood Family Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)